Customs Intercepts 640 Cartons Of Dangerous, Unapproved Sex Enhancement Drugs Worth N914.8m

The Nigeria Customs Service, Sokoto Area Command says it has intercepted 640 cartons of dangerous and unapproved sex enhancement drugs with the duty paid value of N914.8 million.

This was disclosed in a statement signed by the spokesman of the command, Magaji Mailafiya.

According to the spokesperson, the aphrodisiacs, otherwise known as “lady killer or AK47” were arrested following a tip-off along Illela-Kware road on the 24th of November.

The agency explained that it would not give up in its effort to curtail smuggling activities to the barest minimum within its Area of jurisdiction.

It further urged Nigerians to cooperate with its operatives for the socio-economic growth of the country.