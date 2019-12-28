Davido Reacts After Tosin Ashafa Revealed He Signed Him To His First Official Contract

A trend was started on social media by Gooden requesting people to share random music facts.

In response to this, Tosin Ashafa revealed that he gave singer Davido his first professional contract before his dad bought them out when he saw that the singer was serious about his musical career.

Reacting to this, the singer wrote: ‘LMAO facts.’

See their exchange below:

Tosin Ashafa tweeted: “I signed @davido to his 1st Offical contract under black diamond promotions with Cecil Hammond/another silent partner, we hired @GodwinTom to manage him .Dr Adeleke realized David was really serious with pushing his music without him , reached out to us and bought us out .”,

Davido wrote: LMAO facts