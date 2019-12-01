Deji Adeyanju Invites Shehu Sani, Dino Melaye To Join Struggle For Electoral Reforms

by Olayemi Oladotun

Popular human rights activist, Deji Adeyanju has called upon former lawmakers, Senator Shehu Sani and Dino Melaye to join the campaign for electoral reforms.

Deji Adeyanju
According to the activist, the Nigerian people needs the former lawmakers more on the streets than in the corridors of the senate.

He also pointed out that with the current electoral laws, no election can be successfully conducted in the country.

The two former lawmakers lost their reelection bids to return to the senate in 2019.

Watch the video below:

