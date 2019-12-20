‘Everybody Get Their Calling’ – AY Tells Fan Asking Him For Activism (Photo)

by Michael Isaac
Comedian AY
Nigerian Comedian AY

Popular Nigerian comedian AY has again cleared a fan who charged him to be an activist.

The comedian who is known for his craft has been charged by many of his fans to speak up on the state of the nation.

In this new setting, a fan charged him again to use his status to speak up against the government in an act of activism.

Reacting to his comment, the comedian cleared the fan saying that everyone has their own calling and he already knows his calling.

