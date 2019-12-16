Get Tyrant Buhari Out Of Power, Fani-Kayode Tells Pastor Adeboye

Femi Fani Kayode, a former minister for aviation, has lambasted a popular cleric, Pastor E.A Adeboye over his comment of making the redemption camp the size of Ibadan.

According to Fani Kayode, such shouldn’t be his priority. Instead, his main objective should be getting, Buhari ‘whom he helped foist on Nigerians in 2015 and 2019’, out of power

Fani Kayode made this known via his official Twitter handle.

He wrote:

Sir, building a church auditorium the size of Ibadan ought not to be your priority. Getting the tyrant out of power and breaking the evil yoke that you helped foist on Nigeria by supporting him in 2015 and 2019 ought to be your primary objective today. You owe Nigeria that much!