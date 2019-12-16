I Am Ready To Give Love Another Chance: Juliet Ibrahim

by Valerie Oke
Juliet Ibrahim
Popular actress, Juliet Ibrahim

Ghanaian actress, Juliet Ibrahim, has hinted that she would be willing to give love another chance when the new year begins.

Read Also: BBNaija’s Frodd Shares Love With Juliet Ibrahim At Event (Photo)

Speaking via her Instagram page, she said she has now grown wiser, smarter, emotionally ready and also aware of her tolerance level.

She wrote:

“May my next relationship be my.

“I remember praying for this  Amen.

“2020 I’m ready to give love a chance again.

“I have grown Wiser, smarter, emotionally ready, I’m aware of my tolerance level, won’t settle for less than I deserve,

“I know my worth and definitely understand how to add tax to my worth going forward… – Let’s give love a chance… shall we? 🥰❤️😍😜

“XOXO A PRINCESS WHO KISSED FROGS.”

