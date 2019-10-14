BBNaija’s Frodd Shares Love With Juliet Ibrahim At Event (Photo)

by Michael
BBNaija's Frodd
Former BBNaija Housemate Frodd

BBNaija housemate Frodd has been caught kissing popular Nollywood actress, Juliet Ibrahim.

The BBNaija housemate, who was also a finalist in the just concluded reality TV show, had been rumored to have had feelings for his fellow housemate, Esther while they were in the house and even after she was evicted.

READ ALSO – “Ask Basketmouth How Many Rats He Lived With In His Former House” – Frodd Jokingly Tells Mike (Video)

Recall that few days after the show ended, Frodd denied reports that he had feelings for Esther.

However, in an event, the housemate was caught pecking Nollywood actress Juliet Ibrahim.

See Photos Here:

 

BBNaija's Frodd
BBNaija’s Frodd and Nollywood Actress Juliet Ibrahim
BBNaija's Frodd
BBNaija’s Frodd and Nollywood Actress Juliet Ibrahim
Tags from the story
#BBNaija, frodd, Juliet Ibrahim
0

You may also like

WCW: Top five hit songs by Simi

Naked Angela Okorie

Curvy Actress, Angela Okorie Shares Semi-nude Video On Instagram

[Photos]: Betty Irabor celebrates husband Soni Irabor as he turns a year older

Exquisite Photos From CDQ’S Newly Acquired Lekki Home

Singlet anointed by Pastor Adeboye resurrects 12 days old corpse in Bayelsa State

Alicia Keys Now BlackBerry’s Global Creative Director

Alicia Keys Now BlackBerry’s Global Creative Director

“I love my stretch marks” – OAP Moet Abebe replies trolls (photos)

Photos: Braless Blac Chyna poses in see-through bridal negligee

Uriel opens up on how she walked out on a 5-year relationship

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *