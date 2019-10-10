Omashola, Frodd Receive N1m; Bag Endorsement Deal

The duo of 2019 BBNaija housemates, Frodd and Omashola have been given a million naira as they bag ambassadorial role with Arla milk.

The news was made public by Frodd, who was the second runner up in the reality TV show.

Omashola was the third runner up.

His words:

“Extremely grateful to @arlanigeria for the amazing task in the house that got us this. I’m proud to have worked with my team. Indeed we are ICONS”.

See what he posted below: