‘Human Beings Are Dangerous’ – Actress Adesua Etomi (Photo)

by Michael Isaac
Adesua Etomi
Nollywood Actress Adesua Etomi

Popular Nollywood actress, Adesua Etomi, has dished out a piece of advice to her fans on the attitude of human beings and how to mingle with them to avoid getting into trouble.

While warning her fans on the deceitful nature of humans, the talented actress stated that human beings would hype them all the way to doom.

She further advised her fans on Twitter to be sensible enough when dealing with human beings so as not to fall into doom.

Sharing on Twitter, she wrote: “Human beings are dangerous. They will hype you oh…hype you allllll the way to your doom. Just have sense pls.”

See Photo Here:

Adesua Etomi
The Actress’ Post
