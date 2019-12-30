I Can’t Kill Myself, People Will Always Talk, Says Sean Tizzle

by Temitope Alabi
Sean Tizzle
Sean Tizzle

Nigerian singer, Sean Tizzle is fed up with being ignored.

The ‘Igi Orombo’ crooner has taken to social media to make this known, adding that no one can please everyone and at this point, he can not kill himself doing that.

Read Also: Patoranking, Frank Donga And Sean Tizzle React To Kolade Johnson’s Death

Sean went on to say people will talk regardless of if a person decides to do good or evil.

He tweeted; ”THEY MUST TALK”…good or bad, I can’t go and kill myself…watch how I do it 2020…e go be like film trick…0-100…real quick.”

0

