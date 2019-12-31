I Killed Him In Self-defense: Lagos Teacher

A primary school teacher, Jacinta Igboke(29), is currently at the custody of the Lagos State Police for allegedly stabbing her baby daddy to death.

The suspects had gone to the victim Arinze Ani’s shop with whom she has an 18 months old baby to collect money for the upkeep of their child when they had a misunderstanding which resulted in an argument.

According to Igboke, the unfortunate incident happened at Ani’s shop on Old Ojo Road, Satellite Town area of the state.

Recounting how the incident happened, she said that trouble started when I went to Ani’s shop to collect money for the upkeep of our child. The encounter resulted in an argument that led to Ani’s death.

Immediately I got pregnant Ani’s parents were allegedly not in support of our relationship because she was older than him and he was supposed to marry a woman from his village in Enugu State. He was born on November 19, 1990, while I was born on 29 October 1990. They said they would only accept the baby.”

Igboke explained that she reported Arinze at the human rights section of the Satellite Police Station and he was invited for dialogue. At the meeting, it was resolved that she should live with him at his Ijegun residence, adding that their coexistence was fraught with quarrels.

“Ani’s brother and sister lived with us, but the sister later left after she got married. Six months after I gave birth, I went out one day but when I came back, I found out that they had packed out.

“I went back to the police station in July 2019 and they invited him. He said he didn’t want to marry me. The police told him he must take care of the baby and instructed him to give me N10,000, one carton of noodles and rice every month for his upkeep.

“Since then, he never bought any foodstuff for the baby and he didn’t pay the N10,000. All he did was to send N2,000 or N3,000 into my account. Most times, I had to go to his shop to ask for the money.”