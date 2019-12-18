I Only Look Back To See How Much I Have Come, Says Tiwa Savage

by Valerie Oke
Tiwa Savage
Tiwa Savage

Nigerian female singer, Tiwa Savage has stated that she only looks back to check out how far she has come.

The singer made this known in an Instagram post on Tuesday, 17th December.

The talented singer’s musical career has been on the upward curve since she debuts her first single over 7 years ago.

The ‘Mr lover lover’ crooner moved from an indigenous record label, Mavins, after 7 successful years to team up with American record label, Universal Music Group(UMG) recently, so who can argue that she hasn’t come far???

She wrote:

Only look back to see how far I’ve come … DEC 23rd Eko hotel EverythingSavageLagos WHO IS WITH ME?

