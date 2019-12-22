Iyabo Ojo’s Daughter, Priscillia Twerks At A Party (Video)

by Amaka Odozi

Priscilla Ajoke Ojo, the daughter of popular Nigerian actress, Iyabo Ojo was filmed twerking at a party on Saturday.

Priscilla Ojo
Priscilla Ojo

The 18 year old fashion entrepreneur is said to one of the organisers of the event which was graced by celebrities including Frood, Peruzzi, Joeboy, Sydney Talker, Zlatan Ibile, Pinkie Debbie and so on.

An Instagram user managed to capture the moment the young brand ambassador mounted the stage to show off her incredible dancing skills.

Information Nigeria recalls the Priscilla had gotten into trouble after she hit the strip club to celebrate her 18th birthday.

Watch the video below:

