Keep Your Wife Away From Wizkid – Fan Warns Ned Nwoko

Nigerian billionaire, Ned Nwoko took to social media to share a photo of himself posing with singer, Wizkid after the duo met at an event.

The photo has since caused social media users to share their thoughts, with a fan advising Ned not to allow the singer to go close to his wife, actress Regina Daniels.

Read Also: Wizkid, Ned Nwoko Partner On Malaria Eradication Project

The fan wrote; “Keep your wife well o. E get reason.”

This is due to Wizkid already having three different baby mamas and still being linked to several other women.

See the comment below;