Kim Kardashian Shares Family’s Christmas Card

by Temitope Alabi
The Wests

Reality TV star Kim Kardashian and her husband rapper Kanye West on Friday released their family holiday card.

The photo which has since gone viral featured the couple and their four children dressed in matching grey outfit while posing on a staircase.

Kim Kardashian West and her kids — Psalm, 7 months, Chicago, 2 next month, Saint, 4, and North, 6 — dressed casually in grey sweatsuits with the kids donning white socks, while Kanye donned a white top and grey pants.

The serial entrepreneur and her multi-award-winning rapper husband captioned the photo; “The West Family Christmas Card 2019.”

