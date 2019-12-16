Lagos State To Fine Event Centres Whose Guests Block Roads

The Lagos State Government has sent a memo to event centres, property owners, religious centres and other places of attraction in the state to desist from compounding traffic gridlock on roads around their locations.

The Commissioner for Transportation, Frederic Oladeinde, read the riot act to owners of event centres to ensure their properties does not cause traffic.

‘’Henceforth, any social event where the number of expected visitors exceeds 50, organizers of such event must notify the General Manager of LASTMA in advance, especially, if it is perceived that their property would not accommodate large numbers of vehicles that may be brought by their guests.

“The LASTMA authority will be on hand to advise them on what to do rather than allowing their visitors to block roads as this will attract stiffer penalties if caught.

“The state government will no longer condone parking of vehicles on the roadside, failure of the operators/ property owners to make provision for adequate parking space for their guests,” Oladeinde said.

He added that the gridlock was caused by motorists who were unable to find a spot to park at gathering and resorted to parking their vehicles on the roadsides, causing permanent traffic gridlocks.

Mr Oladeinde warned that any commercial event centre, place of worship, night club/lounge, or private property owners whose building cause any gridlock will be made to pay a fine.