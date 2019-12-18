Lawmakers Summon ICPC Boss Over Claim Lawmakers Embezzle Constituency Funds

by Verity Awala
Bolaji Owasanoye
Bolaji Owasanoye, ICPC Chairman

Bolaji Owasanoye, chairman of the Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC), has been summoned by the house of representatives to explain claims that some lawmakers embezzle funds meant for constituency projects.

The green chamber summoned the ICPC boss after John Dyegh from Benue state introduced a motion during Tuesday’s plenary session.

The ICPC had claimed in its report that  that some Nigerian lawmakers allegedly embezzled billions of naira meant for constituency projects with the aid of some government agencies.

The report, which tracked 424 projects from 2015–2018 zonal intervention projects between June and August, 2019, covered 12 states and the federal capital territory.

Read Also: Lawmakers Reject Bill Seeking 6-Year Single Term For President, Governors

Dyegh, while raising the motion said such allegations could cause a sour relationship between lawmakers and their constituents — And lose credibility in the eyes of the public.

He called on members to invite the ICPC hairman to come and clear himself before the house on the ‘unverifiable’ claims.

Idris Wase, deputy speaker, agreed that the ICPC chairman should be invited, and emphasised the “sanctity of the hallowed chambers”.

They then adopted and passed it to the relevant committees of the house for further investigation.

Tags from the story
Bolaji Owasanoye, house of representatives, Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC)
0

You may also like

Shiites Leader, el-zakzaky

BREAKING: Court Grants El-Zakzaky Medical Leave To Indian

Unholy plan by some political actors to arm and sponsor miscreants, using military-like fatigue dress to disguise uncovered

Why Buhari Needs To Invest In Education And Human Development – Tunde Bakare

PDP logo

9th Assembly: Let Ndume contest for Senate President – PDP advise APC

Femi Gbajabiamila

Dino Melaye Drops His Congratulatory Message For Gbajabiamila But Didn’t Forget To Sub APC

Jonathan Must Learn To Take Responsibility Instead Of Constantly Dodging It, APC Says

Gov Aliyu Vows To Expose 400 Northern Traitors Bribed To Support Jonathan For 2015

Chris Ngige

South-East should be considered for Senate President – Ngige

We’ve Not Zoned Vice Presidential Slot To South-West – APC

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *