Lawmakers Summon ICPC Boss Over Claim Lawmakers Embezzle Constituency Funds

Bolaji Owasanoye, chairman of the Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC), has been summoned by the house of representatives to explain claims that some lawmakers embezzle funds meant for constituency projects.

The green chamber summoned the ICPC boss after John Dyegh from Benue state introduced a motion during Tuesday’s plenary session.

The ICPC had claimed in its report that that some Nigerian lawmakers allegedly embezzled billions of naira meant for constituency projects with the aid of some government agencies.

The report, which tracked 424 projects from 2015–2018 zonal intervention projects between June and August, 2019, covered 12 states and the federal capital territory.

Dyegh, while raising the motion said such allegations could cause a sour relationship between lawmakers and their constituents — And lose credibility in the eyes of the public.

He called on members to invite the ICPC hairman to come and clear himself before the house on the ‘unverifiable’ claims.

Idris Wase, deputy speaker, agreed that the ICPC chairman should be invited, and emphasised the “sanctity of the hallowed chambers”.

They then adopted and passed it to the relevant committees of the house for further investigation.