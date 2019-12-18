See Nigerian Baboon That Understands English, Igbo, Hausa, Yoruba (Video)

by Amaka Odozi

A documentary was made by an online news platform, Gossip Mill about a male baboon who understands four different languages: English, Yoruba, Hausa and Igbo.

The interviewer and Mohamed

The owner of the baboon, Mohamed, who comes from Kaduna state, revealed his pet’s name is OG which means a drunkard in the north.

However, the pet doesn’t drink alcohol.

Mohamed revealed it took him 3 years to train OG with the use of cane.

In the video, the baboon was instructed to dance, greet and pray like a Muslim in Hausa.

Watch the video below:

0

