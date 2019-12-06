My Daughter Can Not Put All Her Eggs In One Basket – Mother Tells Her Daughter’s Boyfriend

A young man has taken to social media to share the shocking response he got from his girlfriend’s mom after he told her his woman is cheating on him.

According to the young man, he had discovered his woman is cheating via her Whatsapp and reported to her mom, but the mom’s response shocked him.

Responding to this, the girl’s mom told him that she would not advise her daughter to have all her eggs in one basket, adding that she does not want her daughter to be used and dumped by any man.