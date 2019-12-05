N7.66b Fraud: Court Sends Senator Kalu, 2 Others To 12 Years Imprisonment

A federal high court sitting in Lagos has ruled that Orji Uzo Kalu, a former governor of Abia state, and two others are guilty of N7.66 billion allegation of fraud levied against them by the operatives of the Economic and Financial Crime Commission(EFCC).

He has been sentenced to 12 years imprisonment.

His co-accused are Slok Nigeria limited and Mr. Udeh Udeogu(Director of Finance and Accounts at the Abia State Government House during Kalu’s tenure as governor).

The former governor now represents Abia south senatorial district in the National Assembly as a lawmaker.

Also, he is a member of the ruling All Progressive Congress(APC).