Naira Marley Introduces New Dance Step, ‘Tesumole’ (Video)

by Eyitemi Majeed
Naira Marley
Naira Marley

Controversial Nigerian singer, Naira Marley, has dropped another dance step off the famous ‘leg work’ dance step.

The singer dropped the new dance step which he named ‘Tesumole’ as part of his EP scheduled to drop before the end of the week.

The dance step involves a routine which has been described by many as ‘physiotherapic.’

Read Also: After Being Dragged To Court Over Alleged Car Theft, Naira Marley Shows Off His Garage (Photo)

The singer has been embroiled in series of controversies in the last few days, with the latest being the accusation of car theft.

Watch the video below:

Tags from the story
Afeez Fashola, nairamarley, Tesumole
1

You may also like

Baby delivered in restaurant toilet offered free food for life and a guaranteed job when she’s 16

Nigerian Man Praises His Mom For Helping Him Bust The Lie Of A Lady Trying To Tie Him Down With Fake Pregnancy

CNG CUSTOMERS SAVES 30MILLION US DOLLARS – DEEPAK KHILNANI

Nigerian Newspaper Headlines Today: 10th February

Bukky Ajayi’s Final Public Appearance Was Just A Month Before Her Death

Tricycles in Anambra

Anambra Bans Tricycle Association From Operating In The State

Breaking news: Tribunal declares Adeleke winner of Osun election

10 Things Abubakar Abdulsalam Wants You To Know About Him

Kate Henshaw

Blood suckers!!! Kate Henshaw fumes at the abysmal loss of lives in Nigeria

1 Comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *