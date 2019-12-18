Naira Marley Introduces New Dance Step, ‘Tesumole’ (Video)

Controversial Nigerian singer, Naira Marley, has dropped another dance step off the famous ‘leg work’ dance step.

The singer dropped the new dance step which he named ‘Tesumole’ as part of his EP scheduled to drop before the end of the week.

The dance step involves a routine which has been described by many as ‘physiotherapic.’

Read Also: After Being Dragged To Court Over Alleged Car Theft, Naira Marley Shows Off His Garage (Photo)

The singer has been embroiled in series of controversies in the last few days, with the latest being the accusation of car theft.

Watch the video below: