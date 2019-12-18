Kanye West Remixes Beyonce’s Brown Skin Girl For Sunday Service (Video)

Popular American rapper Kanye West has made a remix of Beyonce’s song ‘Brown Skin Girl.’

A new video shared online captures the rapper and his Sunday Service choir performing a gospel rendition of the Grammy-nominated song that featured Nigeria’s singer Wizkid.

The artiste and his team remixed it into a Christian song just like they did with Davido’s ‘If’

Kanye has also been giving gospel vibes, and he has, however, received some backlash and some commendations for his movement.

Watch The Video Here: