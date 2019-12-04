Nigerian Couple Hold Wedding Reception Inside IDP Camp (Photos)

In a beautiful photo shared on the Internet, a beautiful couple were spotted sharing a remarkable moment of their lives with some internally displaced persons in their camp.

The photo has since then caught the attention of many Nigerians as it has been tagged a beautiful thing.

Sharing the photo, the groom shared on his Facebook what it meant for them and members of the camp.

Sharing the photo, he wrote: “Glory be to God. The IDPs were blessed with our wedding reception in their camp…”

See Photo Here: