Nigerian Couple Hold Wedding Reception Inside IDP Camp (Photos)

In a beautiful photo shared on the Internet, a beautiful couple were spotted sharing a remarkable moment of their lives with some internally displaced persons in their camp.
The photo has since then caught the attention of many Nigerians as it has been tagged a beautiful thing.
Sharing the photo, the groom shared on his Facebook what it meant for them and members of the camp.
Sharing the photo, he wrote: “Glory be to God. The IDPs were blessed with our wedding reception in their camp…”
See Photo Here: