Nigerian Man In Tears After Girlfriend Of Five Years Dumps Him For Abroad Returnee

by Michael Isaac

A Twitter user has taken to the social media platform to share a story about his friend who recently got dumped by his girlfriend of five years for another man who just returned from a journey abroad.

Sharing the story, the man identified as @Buchi_smallzy hinted that his friend is now heartbroken and in distress.

According to him, the lady told his heartbroken friend that her wedding had also been scheduled to hold on the 29th of December.

READ ALSO – Man Breaks Down In Tears After Discovering 9-Month-Old Son Isn’t His Child

The heartbroken man is said to have taken up his office leave to travel out of the country because he can’t stand the situation.

See Post Here:

Nigerian Man
Buchi’s Post
Tags from the story
Nigerian man
0

You may also like

May 29: IGP Orders Traffic Diversion Around Eagle Square

Singer and Adesua Etomi’s lookalike, Dirichi, shares new photos

FG Dares UK, Insists Alamieyeseigha Will Not Be Extradited

Video showing singer Simi dancing the famous ‘Shaku Shaku’ dance step

Police Arrest Two In Benue For Operating Illegal Gun Factory

Customs Intercept Truck Carrying Adulterated Petroleum Products In Imo

APC Official Twitter Account Hacked

Dr Sid and wife expecting their second child together

Lagos State Sends 30 Beggars To Kirikiri Prison For Begging Alms

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *