Nigerian Man In Tears After Girlfriend Of Five Years Dumps Him For Abroad Returnee

A Twitter user has taken to the social media platform to share a story about his friend who recently got dumped by his girlfriend of five years for another man who just returned from a journey abroad.

Sharing the story, the man identified as @Buchi_smallzy hinted that his friend is now heartbroken and in distress.

According to him, the lady told his heartbroken friend that her wedding had also been scheduled to hold on the 29th of December.

READ ALSO – Man Breaks Down In Tears After Discovering 9-Month-Old Son Isn’t His Child

The heartbroken man is said to have taken up his office leave to travel out of the country because he can’t stand the situation.

See Post Here: