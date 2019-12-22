Nigerian Soldier Punishes Man For Wearing Camouflage (Video)

by Michael Isaac

In a viral video shared on the Internet, a young man was spotted being humiliated by a Nigerian soldier over his choice of cloth.

It was gathered that the young man wore camouflage to an event in Lagos and was seen by a soldier who later accosted him.

The man was asked to roll on the floor as the soldier attacked and kicked him.

It is no news that in Nigeria, military officers harass people who wear camo and for some reasons, this young man had a taste of their action.

Watch The Video Here:

