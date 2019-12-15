Nyekachi Douglas Is Miss World AFRICA 2019 (Photo)

Miss Nigeria 2019, Nyekachi Douglas has emerged Miss Africa 2019 in the just concluded Miss World held in London.

Nyekachi Douglas who competed with about 113 other beauty queens made the top 40 cut before she also emerged as one of the Top 12.

This feat didn’t stop there, as she made the cut to Top 5 in the competition which was won by Miss Jamaica, Toni-Ann Singh while Miss India, Suman Rao, came in third place while Ophely Mezino of France was first runner-up.

However, she has now emerged Miss Africa 2019.

