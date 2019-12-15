Pastor Bathes In Church, Asks Members To Drink His Bath Water (Video)

In a viral video shared on the Internet, a Ghanaian pastor of ‘Endtime Church Of Nation’ has been spotted in a very awkward situation.

The pastor was taped bathing in church and giving the water to his congregation to drink.

The Ghanaian pastor was spotted in his boxers taking a dip in a barrel filled with water in the church.

However shortly after speaking to his church members, they were spotted lining up to drink from a cup filled with his bath water.

Local news platforms reported that the Pastor told his members that God instructed him to pull off the act. According to him, anyone who drinks from his bath water will get more blessings.

Watch The Video Here: