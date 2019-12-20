Photos: Adesua Etomi, Others Wow At FREDPremiere Of The Movie ‘Sugar Rush’

by Temitope Alabi
Sugar Rush
Sugar Rush

Last night the who is who in the entertainment industry stepped out for the premiere of Jidesola Osiberu’s new movie, SugarRush.

The event took place in Lagos and saw top acts slaying their way through the red carper.

The likes of Toke Makinwa, Adesua Etomi-Wellington, Funke Akindele Bello and hubby JJC Skillz, Darey Art Alade, Uche Jombo, Denola Grey, Bisola Aiyeola, Banky W, amongst many others in attendance.

The likes Funke Akindele showed up to the event in the arms of herb husband rapper JJC Skillz who looked every inch dapper in his suit.

