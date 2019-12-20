Uche Jumbo Speaks On Family, Life, Career (Video)

by Michael Isaac
Uche Jumbo
Actress Uche Jumbo

Popular Nollywood actress Uche Jumbo has addressed issues concerning her family and her marriage with a foreigner.

In the interview with BBC Igbo, she also pointed out that she is teaching her son to speak the Igbo language as it is very important.

Speaking about her marriage, she talked about how they met and what the union meant for her.

The actress also spoke about coming from a large family and her involvement in acting movies and the lifestyle she has chosen.

The interview was done in Igbo Language.

Watch Video Here:

