Police Brutality Knows No Status, Akin Alabi Reacts To Shina Peller’s Arrest

by Valerie Oke
Shina Peller
Shina Peller

Owner of Nairabet sports betting company and member of House of Representatives, Akin Alabi has reacted to the arrest of his friend and colleague Shina Peller.

Mr Peller was said to have been arrested and detained by the Police at Maroko police station, Lagos — where he had gone to bail his customers that were arrested.

The Lagos statement government had reportedly sealed of the popular night club over noise pollution and traffic congestion.

Reacting the arrest, Alabi, revealed that the cars of the arrested customers were towed and seized for violating traffic but they were also asked to pay N100,000 bribe.

He tweeted in Monday thus: “So founder of Quilox and House of Representatives member, @ShinaPeller went to bail his customers that were illegally arrested… then the Police at Maroko police station detained him as well. Police brutality knows no status.

” We are on our way to Panti. First of all, the cars of the customers were towed and seized for violating traffic. FINE. But they were arrested and told to pay N100,000 bribe. Why one earth do you need to pay the police a bribe after your car has already been seized.”

