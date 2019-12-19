Reality Star, Tacha Hangs Out With Rivers Monarch (Video)

by Olayemi Oladotun

Former Big Brother Naija housemate, Tacha took to her Instagram page to share a video of herself chilling with King Ateke Tom, the Amayanabo of Okochiri kingdom in Rivers state.

The reality star who hails from the state expressed that she was really cautious of how to act in the presence of the monarch and she also appreciated the monarch for his support towards her.

Also Read: God Has Anointed Tacha To Become The First Dangote Of Africa: Nollywood Actor

The reality star has been meeting important personalities in the society since her disqualification from the reality show for physically assaulting her fellow housemate.

Watch the video below:

