Run From Any Man Who Wants To Divorce His Wife To Be With You – Etinosa

Nollywood actress Etinosa Idemudia has taken to social media to share a piece of advice for women.
According to the actress, women should run from men who lie about their intent to divorce their wives to be with them.
Etinosa captioned the video;
Some men will not like this video 😂😂
Happy Sunday o Mary Slessor use your ikpoba hill. Bye
#mummyGO #Chopthislifechristianassembly
This is coming days after the actress caused an uproar on social media by using a bible as ashtray when smoking.