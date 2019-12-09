Run From Any Man Who Wants To Divorce His Wife To Be With You – Etinosa

Nollywood actress Etinosa Idemudia has taken to social media to share a piece of advice for women.

According to the actress, women should run from men who lie about their intent to divorce their wives to be with them.

Read Also: “I Fear Only God And God Is Never Confined In A Textbook Printed In Idumota” – Etinosa (Photo)

Etinosa captioned the video;

Some men will not like this video 😂😂
Happy Sunday o Mary Slessor use your ikpoba hill. Bye
#mummyGO #Chopthislifechristianassembly

https://www.instagram.com/p/B5z8oBonvhM/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link

This is coming days after the actress caused an uproar on social media by using a bible as ashtray when smoking.

