Singer Rema, Covers American Magazine, ‘The Fader’

Popular Young Nigerian singer Rema has been featured in an international magazine.

The singer is being described as the leader of a new crop of African artist making their way to a global stage.

In excitement, Rema shared the news on his Instagram page and thanked everyone who made the special feature possible celebrating the young talented singer.

Recall that the artist was also recently featured and listed on Rollingstone.

The magazine which covers music and culture was launched in 1991 and Nigerian Rema was featured on the 2019 winter issue.

