Singer Solid Star Grateful For Life After Overdosing On Drugs (Photo)

by Michael Isaac
Solid Star
Singer Solid Star

Popular Nigerian singer Solid Star has shared his gratitude for life after overdosing on a drug.

The singer who had earlier shared and advice young people to stay away from hard drugs has shared a sad experience.

In his post he mentioned how sorry he was of he had caused any hurt to anyone for his actions.

READ ALSO – Singer Solid Star leaves Achievas Entertainment at end of 10 year record deal

Sharing further he wrote in part: “There is a thin line between life and death… Love is the sweetest  form of suicide.”

See Post Here:

Solid Star
The singer’s Post
Tags from the story
Solid Star
0

You may also like

Arsene Wenger agrees two year deal with Arsenal

Goodluck Jonathan blasts President Buhari administration

Brave Kaduna Youths Use Bare Hands And Stones To Capture Suspected Terrorists

Pregnant lady Gets Confused of the Real Dad, After Sleeping With her Ex & Hubby Same time

Real Madrid takes one giant step to winning La liga, beating Celta Vigo 4-1

CIA release documents of Osama Bin Laden

Yakubu Dogara gives one week ultimatum to committees over outstanding bills

Four Islamist extremist surrender to Police

Tomato seller claims N250 million discovered by EFCC

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *