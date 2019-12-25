Singer Solid Star Grateful For Life After Overdosing On Drugs (Photo)

Popular Nigerian singer Solid Star has shared his gratitude for life after overdosing on a drug.

The singer who had earlier shared and advice young people to stay away from hard drugs has shared a sad experience.

In his post he mentioned how sorry he was of he had caused any hurt to anyone for his actions.

Sharing further he wrote in part: “There is a thin line between life and death… Love is the sweetest form of suicide.”

See Post Here: