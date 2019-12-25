Four People Fought For Dasuki, Sowore’s Release: Fani Kayode

by Eyitemi Majeed
femi Fani Kayode
Femi Fani Kayode

Fani Kayode, a former minister for aviation, has revealed that four people within the presidency were the ones that fought and convinced President Muhammadu Buhari before Omoyele Sowore(convener of Revolution Now) and Sambo Dasuki(a former national security adviser) were eventually released.

Speaking via his official Twitter handle, he gave their names as Abba Kyari, Malami, Hadi Sirika and Kayode Fayemi.

He wrote:

“I can tell you authoritatively that 4 people fought from within to get Dasuki & Sowore released & eventually managed to convince Buhari. They are Abba Kyari, Malami, Hadi Sirika and Kayode Fayemi. They represent the liberal and cerebal wing of the Buhari Govt. & I commend them.”

 

