Teebillz Attacks Troll Who Says His Daughter Looks Like Tiwa Savage

by Michael Isaac

[VIDEO]: Teebillz Celebrates His First Son's 9th Birthday
Talent Manager Teebillz

Popular Nigerian talent manager Teebillz has attacked an Internet troll who said his daughter looks like his ex-wife Tiwa Savage.

Sharing a photo with his daughter, the fan commented stating that his daughter looks like Tiwa Savage.

Recall that the duo left the marriage in what appeared to be a dramatic celebrity separation.

READ ALSO – Ciroc Endorsement: Teebillz Reacts To Kemi Olunloyo’s Attack On Tacha

Reacting to the comment, he pointed out that the fan was a brainless person.

It is quite obvious that the ex-couple still haven’t settled their many differences.

See The Post Here:

Teebillz
The Instagram Post
Tags from the story
teebillz, tiwa savage
0

You may also like

Watch Falz Finally Make A Choice Between Simi And Yemi Alade

Tacha signs new deal with Ciroc

Ciroc Confirms Endorsement Deal With BBNaija’s Tacha

“Aww, My Hit So Sick, Got Rappers Acting Dramatic” – Timberlake Responds To Kanye ‘Beef’

Singer ‘LAX’ Reveals All He Learnt From Wizkid’s Starboy Label

Uti calls out social media beggars, says the app isn’t created for begging

Tiwa Savage is pregnant with baby number 2!

Children’s Day: 7-year-old artiste releases album, eyes Davido, Tiwa Savage

Phyno Denies Rumors Claiming He Impregnated Rita Edmond

See What Ex Beauty Queen Did At Abuja Night Club (Photos)

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *