Teebillz Attacks Troll Who Says His Daughter Looks Like Tiwa Savage



Popular Nigerian talent manager Teebillz has attacked an Internet troll who said his daughter looks like his ex-wife Tiwa Savage.

Sharing a photo with his daughter, the fan commented stating that his daughter looks like Tiwa Savage.

Recall that the duo left the marriage in what appeared to be a dramatic celebrity separation.

READ ALSO – Ciroc Endorsement: Teebillz Reacts To Kemi Olunloyo’s Attack On Tacha

Reacting to the comment, he pointed out that the fan was a brainless person.

It is quite obvious that the ex-couple still haven’t settled their many differences.

See The Post Here: