Son Remembers Late Mother, Pastor Bimbo Odukoya After 14 Years

by Temitope Alabi

 

Nollywood actor and motivational speaker, Jimmy Odukoya, has penned down an emotional tribute for his late mum, Pastor Bimbo Odukoya, who died 14 years ago, in the Sosoliso flight 1145 crash in Port Harcourt.

The actor in his post stated that although his mum has since been gone, she remains his “living memory.”

He wrote: “I remember you every day, but it weighs heavy on your birthday and today .. when you left … but Legends never die !! My Living memory, I miss you, mum!! For everyone who suffered loss on this day, 14 years ago in the sosoliso crash, you are in my thoughts and prayers.”

Bimbo Odukoya, before her death was married to founder of the Fountain of Life Church, Taiwo Odukoya.

She died in Sosoliso Airlines Flight 1145 crash.

