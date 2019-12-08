Stefflon Don Replies Troll Who Asked About Her And Burnaboy

by Temitope Alabi

Stefflon Don has put a troll in his place after the latter asked about her relationship with Grammy nominated act Burnaboy.

The troll had taken to social media to ask the singer/rapper if her relationship with Burna is still intact. This came after Steff and Burna were pictured in a passionate kiss. Recall the pair were rumored to have ended things.

Responding to this, Steff said she and her man in fact had sex last night, shutting the troll up immediately.

See the exchange below

Burna Boy and Steff London
Burna Boy and Steff London
