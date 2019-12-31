Stop Acting Like A Kid – Akon Replies M.I

by Olayemi Oladotun

Popular America based Sengalese singer, Akon has replied Nigerian rapper, M.I on his decision to query him for calling Wizkid his little brother.

Photo of american singer, Akon and Wizkid
Recall that Akon called the Nigerian pop star his little brother after their performance at a concert in Ghana.

This didn’t sit well the Nigerian rapper who told Akon to calm down. This statement led the rapper to be criticized heavily on social media.

Reacting to the statement, Akon has advised M.I to stop acting like a kid.

