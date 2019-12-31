M.I Fumes As Akon Addresses Wizkid As ‘Lil Bro’

Popular American singer, Akon has incured the wrath of Nigerian rapper, Jude Abaga popularly known as MI after addressing arguably Nigerian biggest musical exponent, Wizkid as his ‘lil bro.’

The American singer made the comment in announcement that he is currently performing alongside Wizkid after mounting the Afronation stage holding in Ghana.

This was made public via his Twitter handle.

Replying to his tweet, MI cautioned him to take it easy with addressing Wizkid as his ‘lil bro.’

Akon wrote:

Me and my lil bro @wizkidayo at AFRONATION Ghana!

Replying to Akon, MI wrote:

OG abeg chill with that lil bro c

yan