Stop Trying To Impress People: Reno Omokri

Popular social media evangelist, Reno Omokri took to his Twitter page to advise his followers on how to find favour from God.

The lifestyle expert pointed out that people get when others people impress, hence he advised that people should strive hard to impress God.

The lifestyle expert who expressed some days back that expensive wedding leads to marital failure, opined that impressing God leads to receiving favour from God.

The popular lifestyle expert further advised that one should find out what impresses God.

