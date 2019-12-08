Stop Trying To Impress People: Reno Omokri

by Olayemi Oladotun

Popular social media evangelist, Reno Omokri took to his Twitter page to advise his followers on how to find favour from God.

Reno Omokri
Reno Omokri

The lifestyle expert pointed out that people get when others people impress, hence he advised that people should strive hard to impress God.

Also Read: Difference Between The Rich And Poor, By Reno Omokri

The lifestyle expert who expressed some days back that expensive wedding leads to marital failure, opined that impressing God leads to receiving favour from God.

The popular lifestyle expert further advised that one should find out what impresses God.

See his post below:

Tags from the story
Reno Omokri
0

You may also like

Boko Haram

Why Boko Haram May Not End Soon — Borno State Governor

Court sentence Nigerian man to death for allegedly killing a woman over $1,000

President Buhari administration has created 7 million jobs – Chris Ngige

Buhari Reminds Supporters What He Said 30 Years Ago About Nigeria

Lizzy Anjorin and Toyin Abraham

Lizzy Anjorin Spills Toyin Abraham’s Dirty Secret, Says She Is Broke, Gave Birth In A Traditional Home

Nigerian Dishes: Okro Soup

Muyiwa Ademola reveals the cause of death of among Nollywood

Police Say Man Burnt To Death In Lagos Stole Phones

Murdered Kaduna monarch, wife finally laid to rest

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *