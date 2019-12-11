Tenant, Soldiers Assault Gateman For Leaving Duty Post (Photo)

In a rather shocking story shared on the Internet, a man has reportedly invited some military men to discipline a gateman for leaving his duty post.

It was gathered that initially, the gateman was not at his duty post to open the gate for a tenant identified as Wale.

Angered by that, Wale picked up a spanner to attack the gateman who later then took a bottle to defend himself in case Wale struck him with a spanner.

It was at that point that Wale invited two soldiers to deal with the gateman.

