Gateman Caught In Bed With Maid On Pastor’s Matrimonial Bed

by Valerie Oke
File photo of a man and a woman caught having sex
A video has emerged on social media showing the moment a gateman from another house was caught right in the act while sleeping with a pastor’s maid who lives leaves two away from the security man’s duty post.

According to reports, he was said to have sneaked into the pastor’s house as soon as the pastor stepped out.

However, the pastor was said to have forgotten something and parked the car on the road because of traffic, took a bike home, only to find the gateman having sex with his maid right on his matrimonial bed.

The maid is said to be just 14-year-old.

Watch the video below:

