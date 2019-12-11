Juice WRLD’s Music Top Music Charts After Tragic Death At 21

Following the death of American rap artiste, Juice WRLD, fans have been left with nothing but his good music and notable deeds he has done.

Juice WRLD’s death news broke on the Internet on Sunday and left many of his fans heartbroken, however, after his death, his songs are flooding almost all digital charts.

The rapper is now topping many digital platforms in the wake of his death on Sunday in Chicago.

With several of his songs and albums claiming top spots on Amazon, Apple, and Spotify, with exponential surges of several thousand percentage points, in some cases according to TMZ.

His song “Legends” has risen in the ranks by 84.954% to reach No.1 in just a couple days. Two of his other tracks, “Lucid Dreams,” both the explicit and clean versions are sitting at No.2 and No.3.

For albums, Juice’s “Death Race For Love” and “Goodbye & Good Riddance” also claim the top 3 spots on Amazon’s CDs and Vinyl list.

On Apple Music, Juice WRLD is also toppling some of the hottest names in the game this past week including Roddy Ricch, The Weeknd, DaBaby and Trippie Redd.

On the service’s Top 100 songs chart, Juice claims 8 spots which include No.1, No.2, No.5, and No.6.

Also on Spotify, “Lucid Dreams,” which got streamed over 990k times since Sunday and might still be higher by next week.

Juice suffered a fatal seizure early Sunday morning at Chicago’s Midway Airport. Federal agents were there waiting for him and his entourage, and after conducting a search, they found tons of weed and a few guns on board.