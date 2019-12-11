Dino Melaye Shares Photos Of Anthony Joshua With His Dad, Oluwafemi (Photo)

A new photo of world heavyweight champion, Anthony Joshua and dad, Oluwafemi has surfaced online.

The new photo was shared by former lawmaker, Dino Melaye via his Official Instagram page on Wednesday, 11th December.

The photo was taken after the Nigerian born- British boxer reclaimed his titles from Andy Ruiz in a rematch that took place in Saudi Arabia on Saturday, 7th December.

Read Also: Toke Makinwa, Daniella Okeke Fight Over Anthony Joshua On Instagram

The boxer was declared winner over Andy Ruiz in an unanimous point decision.

Dino Melaye wrote;

AJ with his father Mr Oluwafemi