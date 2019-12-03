The Penis Is Highly Overrated – Chified

Retired Danish-Nigerian footballer, Chified has put a follower in his place after the latter tried to come for her.

Chi had shared a photo of herself dancing, with her trousers hanging low on her waist, and in no time the follower commented saying;

“@chified my nigga take your pants up you ain’t got D in there.”

Chified replied: “lol… what does a D have to do with it? This una D sef is highly overrated… I ain’t got it and I most definitely do not need it to do me. Got it?”