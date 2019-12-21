Two Zamfara Commissioners Resign Because Governor Never Consults Anyone

Sambo Marafa, has resigned his appointment as special adviser to Governor Bello Matawalle of Zamfara state governor, on comprehensive agricultural revolution programme.

Sambo Marafa, who is the younger brother of Kabir Marafa, ex-senator representing Zamfara central, said he resigned so he could pay attention to his business.

Jamilu Zannah and Bilyaminu Shinkafi, commissioners for higher education and science and technology, have also dropped their resignation barely two weeks after they were inaugurated.

Zannah, was Matawalle’s campaign director during the 2019 governorship election in the state. According to him, his resignation was because of the “high-handedness” and lack of consultation on the part of the governor.

He told journalists on Saturday in Gusau, the state capital that those who worked with him during the campaign were promised appointments but the governor has not fulfilled the pledge.

“His excellency, Alhaji Bello Matawalle has been doing things and running this government single-handedly since he assumed office as governor,” Zannah said.

“As his campaign director-general, I know we made several promises to many people that when we succeed, these promises will be met.

“However, of all the appointments so far made which include many directors-general, senior special assistants, special assistants, special advisers, permanent secretaries, commissioners and members of boards and committees, I am not aware of any that the governor consulted us on.

“I do not know how l can face all those people we made promises to when they see me going round as commissioner while the promises made to them remained unfulfilled.”

“Even though the governor was aware of my sickness and my medical trip where l stayed for about 40 days, which was why l missed the executive council inauguration, he never called to sympathize with me up to the time l returned,” he said.

“Since l did not join this Matawalle movement for my personal gains but for the benefits of the people and in order to move the state forward, l have decided to reject this appointment as commissioner of education in the state with immediate effect, and this followed my discussions with my associates.”