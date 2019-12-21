Two Zamfara Commissioners Resign Because Governor Never Consults Anyone

by Verity Awala

 

Governor Matawalle
Governor Matawalle

Sambo Marafa, has resigned his appointment as special adviser to Governor Bello Matawalle of Zamfara state governor, on comprehensive agricultural revolution programme.

Sambo Marafa, who is the younger brother of Kabir Marafa, ex-senator representing Zamfara central, said he resigned so he could pay attention to his business.

Jamilu Zannah and Bilyaminu Shinkafi, commissioners for higher education and science and technology, have also dropped their resignation barely two weeks after they were inaugurated.

Zannah, was Matawalle’s campaign director during the 2019 governorship election in the state. According to him, his resignation was because of  the “high-handedness” and lack of consultation on the part of the governor.

He told journalists on Saturday in Gusau, the state capital that those who worked with him during the campaign were promised appointments but the governor has not fulfilled the pledge.

“His excellency, Alhaji Bello Matawalle has been doing things and running this government single-handedly since he assumed office as governor,” Zannah said.

Read Also: Yari Writes Zamfara Gov Over Unpaid Allowance, Pension

“As his campaign director-general, I know we made several promises to many people that when we succeed, these promises will be met.

“However, of all the appointments so far made which include many directors-general, senior special assistants, special assistants, special advisers, permanent secretaries, commissioners and members of boards and committees, I am not aware of any that the governor consulted us on.

“I do not know how l can face all those people we made promises to when they see me going round as commissioner while the promises made to them remained unfulfilled.”

“Even though the governor was aware of my sickness and my medical trip where l stayed for about 40 days, which was why l missed the executive council inauguration, he never called to sympathize with me up to the time l returned,” he said.

“Since l did not join this Matawalle movement for my personal gains but for the benefits of the people and in order to move the state forward, l have decided to reject this appointment as commissioner of education in the state with immediate effect, and this followed my discussions with my associates.”

Tags from the story
Bello Matawalle, Bilyaminu Shinkafi, Jamilu Zannah, Sambo Marafa, zamfara state
0

You may also like

Ex-VP Atiku Denies Hosting 2019 Political Meetings In Dubai

Why N/East Will Not Forgive Jonathan – Yobe APC Scribe

Buhari Respects The Rule Of Law And Due Process – Amaechi

Anxiety Mounts Over EFCC’s Alleged Plan To Return Dasuki To DSS Custody For “Security Reasons”

Senator Akpabio Reveals How Men Of God Turned Against Him For Dumping PDP For APC

Akpabio Pulls Out Of Akwa Ibom Senatorial Rerun

People are sabotaging President Buhari’s government – APC

Don’t Blame Me For Your Political Misfortune, Orji Tells Kalu

‘We have a man that can put food on our table and make life better’, Dogara says as Atiku kicks off campaign in Sokoto(Photos)

NEMA set to call off strike after 24 hours

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *