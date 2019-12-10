Why I Attacked My Security Guard: Actor, Segun Arinze

by Eyitemi Majeed
Veteran Nollywood actor, Segun Arinze, has addressed the viral video where he was spotted chasing and beating his security guard on the street of Chevvy Estate, Lekki.

Speaking in a chat with The PUNCH, the actor stated that the excesses of the security guard are too much, adding that he has proved unrepentant despite several counsels.

He said:

“Isaiah has been working with me for over a year, I take him as a younger brother and I never treated him like a staff, but his excesses are too much.

“He leaves his duty post at will without informing anyone in the house.

“He left the gate open unguarded countless times. I have spoken, counselled, gotten angry many times, to no avail.

“On Sunday, he left the house without informing me; he returned on Monday afternoon, saying he went for a party and forgot my gate key at his friend’s house.

“At that point, I couldn’t bottle up my anger any longer, so, I slapped him.”

“It is sad that the man who filmed the incident couldn’t spare some time to ask what led to the public outrage.

“Everybody in the neighbourhood knows me as a peace-loving resident.”

