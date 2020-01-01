Check Out How Burna Boy, Stefflon Don Ushered In The New Year (Video)

by Eyitemi Majeed
Burna Boy
Burna Boy and bae, Stefflon Don.

A new video has hit the internet capturing how popular singer, Damini Ogulu, otherwise known as Burna Boy and bae, Stefflon Don ushered in the new year.

In the video, the duo were spotted in the club having some nice time while the singer puffed on his smoke.

He then caressed the Briitish born damsel as they enjoy the swell time.

Shortly after, the duo were then spotted on the street of Lagos enjoying some nice ride while playing gleefully.

Watch the video below:

