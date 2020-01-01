Frenzies About New Year Needless, God Made Only Night And Day: Keyamo

by Verity Awala
Keyamo
Festus Keyamom

Festus Keyamo(SAN), Nigeria’s minister if state for labour and employment has described as needless, frenzies about the New Year.

According to the lawyer, God created night and day, and the subdivisions into years, months and weeks were made by human beings.

Speaking via his Twitter handle on Tuesday, Keyamo urged people not to wait until a new year to make resolutions to pursue your dreams.

Read Also: Why Social Media Must Be Regulated: Keyamo

He tweeted: “All the frenzies about New Year is needless. God only created NIGHT & DAY. All the subdivisions into years, months & weeks are human creations. So, don’t wait until a new year to make resolutions to pursue your dreams. Serve God, aid humanity & pursue your dreams on a DAILY BASIS.”

Tags from the story
festus keyamo, New Year
0

You may also like

Today In Nigerian History; 24th May

Armed robbers seek N25,000 ransom to release stolen items

OMG!!! Man sets his building on fire after his brother committed suicide

Mercy Aigbe’s new photo will most likely leave you feeling refreshed [See Photo]

Nigerian Monarch Tells London Court ‘My People Are Dying From Contaminated Water’

7 Steps for Writing a Great Essay

ASUU declares Indefinite Nationwide Strike

Dead baby found in University of Maiduguri female hostel, See Photos

Video: How We Plan To End Boko Haram Insurgecy By December – Buhari

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *