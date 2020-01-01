Frenzies About New Year Needless, God Made Only Night And Day: Keyamo

Festus Keyamo(SAN), Nigeria’s minister if state for labour and employment has described as needless, frenzies about the New Year.

According to the lawyer, God created night and day, and the subdivisions into years, months and weeks were made by human beings.

Speaking via his Twitter handle on Tuesday, Keyamo urged people not to wait until a new year to make resolutions to pursue your dreams.

He tweeted: “All the frenzies about New Year is needless. God only created NIGHT & DAY. All the subdivisions into years, months & weeks are human creations. So, don’t wait until a new year to make resolutions to pursue your dreams. Serve God, aid humanity & pursue your dreams on a DAILY BASIS.”